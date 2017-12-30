Spurs’ Rudy Gay sidelined for at least two weeks with right heel injury

Spurs forward Rudy Gay will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed retrocalcaneal bursitis in his right heel.

Gay exited in the final minute of the third quarter during San Antonio’s 119-107 victory over Brooklyn on Thursday night. An MRI Friday morning showed the inflammation of the bursa sac that lies over the heel.

Gay missed two previous games this season with a sore right heel.

The 12-year veteran, who signed with the Spurs in the offseason, will be re-evaluated in two weeks following a rest and rehabilitation program.

The injury is unrelated to the torn left Achilles tendon he suffered Jan. 18 and underwent successful surgery on while with the Sacramento Kings.

The veteran forward is averaging 22.8 minutes and 11.6 points for San Antonio.

Gay’s injury occurred two nights after the Spurs had every player healthy and available for the first time this season. San Antonio (25-11) has played without Kawhi Leonard and/or Tony Parker for 31 games this season due to quadriceps injuries along with minor injuries to Danny Green and Kyle Anderson.