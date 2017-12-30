Ohio State routs USC in Cotton Bowl

Playoff-snubbed Ohio State got a bit defensive even without one of its best defenders in the Cotton Bowl.

Damon Webb returned an interception for a touchdown after recovering a fumble to set up an early score and the No. 5 Buckeyes beat No. 8 Southern California 24-7 on Friday night in a matchup that traditionally has been in the Rose Bowl instead of deep in the heart of Texas.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 champions would usually play New Year’s Day in Pasadena, but the Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal game this season.

Ohio State (12-2) instead quickly settled in at the NFL stadium where three years ago it won the first national championship in the four-team CFP format. The Buckeyes — with that bad loss at Iowa after an early setback to playoff team Oklahoma — were the first team left out this season.

“The mind-set was obvious. We wanted to go down as one of the great teams at Ohio State, Big Ten champions, obviously a top five finish,” Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. “This will go down as one of the best teams I’ve ever coached and one of the best groups of young people I’ve ever been around.”

USC (11-3), the Rose Bowl champion last season, lost for only the third time in its last 23 games. The Trojans had four turnovers that led to 21 Ohio State points in what could have been third-year sophomore quarterback Sam Darnold’s final game.

Buckeyes All-America junior cornerback Denzel Ward has already decided to go into the NFL draft and didn’t play after practicing with the team this week.

With Ward on the sideline in his No. 12 jersey over street clothes, fellow defensive back Webb had a fumble recovery on the third play of the game. That led to J.T. Barrett’s 1-yard keeper for a score that put the Buckeyes ahead to stay.

“We kind of shot ourselves in the football in this game,” USC coach Clay Helton said. “You’re putting a hurt on your defense, and it led to points early in the game, and separation early in the game.”

Webb’s 23-yard interception return for a TD put Ohio State up 17-0 less than a minute into the second quarter. It was the first pick-six this season for the Buckeyes, and the team-leading fifth interception for Webb.

Buckeyes QB J.T. Barrett ran for two first-half touchdowns.

MUSIC CITY BOWL

Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

In Nashville, Tennessee, Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns, and No. 20 Northwestern held off Kentucky in a game that might be remembered more for injuries, ejections and a wild finish.

SUN BOWL

N. Carolina St. 52, Ariz. St. 31

In El Paso, Texas, Nyheim Hines had three 5-yard touchdown runs to help North Carolina State beat Arizona State.

Hines finished with 72 yards on 16 carries for North Carolina State.

BELK BOWL

Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52

In Charlotte, North Carolina, John Wolford threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns, and Matt Colburn ran for 150 yards and the go-ahead score in Wake Forest’s victory over Texas A&M.

The teams combined for 1,260 yards in one of the highest-scoring games in bowl history.

ARIZONA BOWL

N. Mexico St. 26, Utah St. 20 (OT)

In Tucson, Arizona, Larry Rose III scored on a 21-yard run in overtime and New Mexico State won in its first bowl game in 57 years, beating Utah State.