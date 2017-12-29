Striker Yoshito Okubo heading back to Frontale after one season with FC Tokyo

Yoshito Okubo will return to Kawasaki Frontale after spending a year with FC Tokyo, the two teams announced Friday.

The former Japan striker played four seasons with Kawasaki, joining the club in 2013. He topped the J1 goal-scoring chart three seasons in a row.

“I’m happy to be able to play soccer with Frontale again,” the 35-year-old Okubo said in a statement released by Kawasaki. “I’ll be determined and deliver good results for the team. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

This season, he had eight goals for FC Tokyo in 28 league matches.