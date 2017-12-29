Gamba Osaka’s Yosuke Ideguchi set to move to Leeds United

Gamba Osaka have reached a basic agreement with English second-tier club Leeds United to enable Japan international midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi to move to the Championship side, a team official said Friday.

The 21-year-old Ideguchi will join Leeds this winter, but may be sent on loan to a side in another country in order to meet the requirements to qualify for a work permit in England.

Ideguchi signed a pro contract with Osaka when he was 17 years old and was the youngest player to be named to Makoto Teguramori’s squad for last summer’s Rio de Janeiro Olympics when he was 19. He scored for the national team in the World Cup qualifier against Australia in August.

He is expected to hold a news conference in early January.