Knights conquer Kings in overtime for sixth consecutive win

The rest of the hockey world may be waiting for the expansion Golden Knights to come crashing back to reality. Vegas is having way too much fun to be concerned.

The Golden Knights’ remarkable inaugural season kept getting better Thursday night with their sixth consecutive victory, a 3-2 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings.

David Perron’s goal 3:30 into OT won it for the Knights, who have points in 11 consecutive games (10-0-1), an expansion team record. The victory increased their lead over the second-place Kings in the Pacific Division to three points.

“We just keep playing our game,” Perron said. “We don’t look at who’s on the other side. For us tonight was one of the bigger games of the year, knowing the standings situation.”

Brendan Leipsic and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Knights, who got 26 stops from veteran goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

Vegas continues to play like a team that’s been together for years, not one recently assembled.

“It was something I was worried about coming into camp,” Fleury said. “But right from the start, we’re all in the same boat. All coming from different teams. We have to make it work. It’s just been fun. We have a great group of guys. It’s fun to come to the rink and play together.”

The Kings scored first off a shot from Derek Forbort that deflected off the stick of Marchessault, and then apparently, off the shoulder of the Kings’ Marian Gaborik.

Gaborik was credited with his sixth goal. But in the Knights completely dominated the second period, outshooting the hosts 15-3 and tying it on Marchessault’s goal.

Leipsic’s first goal of the season midway in the third period gave Vegas a 2-1 lead, but Los Angeles tied it late when Jake Muzzin’s shot deflected off Drew Doughty and past Fleury.

Vegas outshot the Kings 39-28. Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 36 shots.

Lightning 3, Canadiens 1

In Tampa, Steven Stamkos lit the goal light twice and the NHL-leading Lightning skated past Montreal for their 10th win in 11 games.

Brayden Point got the tiebreaking goal in the third and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves as Tampa Bay picked up its eighth consecutive victory at home.

Brendan Gallagher scored and Carey Price stopped 31 shots for the Canadiens, who have lost seven of 10.

Panthers 3, Flyers 2

In Sunrise, Florida, James Reimer stopped 29 shots and the Panthers edged Philadelphia for their fourth straight victory.

Derek MacKenzie and Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period as Florida earned its first win over the Flyers since March 12, 2016.

Brian Elliott made 24 saves for Philly, which fell to 0-10-2 in first games after the Christmas break.

Canucks 5, Blackhawks 2

In Vancouver, Thomas Vanek had two goals and three assists, Brock Boeser added a goal and three assists and the Canucks snapped a four-game losing skid by beating Chicago.

Sam Gagner had two goals and an assist for Vancouver (16-17-5), which returned from its Christmas break with just its second victory in the last 10 games. Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves.

The Blackhawks (17-14-5) have lost three in a row after winning five straight. Nick Schmaltz and Ryan Hartman scored for Chicago, and Anton Forsberg made 26 saves while subbing for injured starter Corey Crawford.

Maple Leafs 7, Coyotes 4

In Glendale, Arizona, Auston Matthews scored in Toronto’s three-goal first period in his Arizona homecoming to help the Maple Leafs prevail over the Coyotes.

Facing the Coyotes in Arizona for the second time in his career, the 20-year-old Matthews scored in his second straight game after missing six because of concussion-like symptoms.

Patrick Marleau tallied twice for Toronto.

Sharks 3, Flames 2 (SO)

In San Jose, Joonas Donskoi delivered the winning goal in a shootout and the Sharks rallied past Calgary.

San Jose was stymied for most of the night by Flames goalie David Rittich, but they got a late goal in the third period on Timo Meier’s re-directed shot.

Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (SO)

In Washington, Alex Ovechkin got his 24th goal of the season and then scored in the shootout to help the Capitals beat Boston.

Lars Eller and Brett Connolly also scored for Washington, which won its 12th consecutive game over the Bruins.