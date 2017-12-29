Celtics deal Rockets fourth straight loss

Marcus Smart helped complete a furious comeback for Boston on two plays he never touched the ball.

Smart drew an offensive foul on James Harden with 7.3 seconds left, getting the ball back in time for Al Horford to sink a hook shot with 3.7 seconds left, and the Celtics rallied from a 26-point deficit to beat Houston 99-98 on Thursday night.

“It just shows the value of Marcus Smart to our group and what he does for our team. It all started with him in the second half,” Horford said. “It was just a domino effect. That’s how special he is. And when he plays at that level we’re just a different team.”

After Horford’s shot, Smart did it again when he drew another foul on Harden and the Rockets ran out of time.

Kyrie Irving scored 26 and Jayson Tatum finished with 19 for the Celtics, who held Houston to just nine field goals in the second half while tying the largest comeback in the NBA this season.

“I’ve had a few comebacks, but this is a special one. From just how we started, it was just so ugly,” Irving said. “They came out firing. We just had to battle back. It took a lot. It took everybody.”

Smart and Terry Rozier had 13 points apiece and Horford finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Tatum made a layup with seven seconds left to pull Boston within 98-97, then Smart had position on Harden for an offensive foul that gave the Celtics the ball. Horford converted from the lane to put Boston up for the first time in a game Houston had led throughout and dominated until midway through the third quarter.

Harden finished with 34 points and 10 assists. Eric Gordon scored 24 points for Houston, which shot 25 percent in the second half and lost its fourth straight.

“It was the tale of two halves,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “We were kind of like them in the first half and they were like us in the second.”

Houston had one last chance after Horford’s go-ahead hook shot, but Harden was called for another offensive foul and time expired after Horford missed his second free throw.

The visitors opened the game on a 12-0 run and led 62-38 at halftime. After committing six turnovers in the first half, Houston had seven in the third quarter and Boston capitalized by outscoring the Rockets 31-16. Irving scored 12 in the third quarter as the Celtics picked up their defense, holding Houston to just four field goals in the period.

Boston got within a point a couple times in the fourth, but couldn’t quite catch the Rockets until the final seconds. After Smart drove for a layup and pulled the Celtics within 96-95 with 13.5 seconds left, Harden drew a foul and made both free throws to put the lead back at three.

Spurs 119, Knicks 107

In San Antonio, LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and every Spurs starter scored in double figures to beat New York.

Reserve forward Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 23 points. Courtney Lee and Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points apiece.

Trail Blazers 114, 76ers 110

In Portland, Shabazz Napier, who started for injured guard Damian Lillard, scored 15 of his season-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and the Trail Blazers rallied for a victory over the 76ers.

CJ McCollum led all scorers with 34 for Portland, which snapped a six-game losing streak at home. The Blazers had a season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid finished with 29 points and nine rebounds for Philly, while Dario Saric had 25 points and nine rebounds.

Bucks 102, Timberwolves 96

In Milwaukee, Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 22 to help the Bucks rally from a 20-point deficit and beat Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 22 points for the Timberwolves and Andrew Wiggins added 21.

Magic 102, Pistons 89

In Orlando, Elfrid Payton had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help the Magic break a nine-game losing streak.

Tobias Harris scored 21 points for Detroit, which had won five of six.