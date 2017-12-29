Sophomore backup Rui Hachimura helps lead Gonzaga past Pacific

Rui Hachimura scored 19 points, Josh Perkins added 16, and No. 20 Gonzaga beat Pacific 81-48 on Thursday night, winning its 22nd consecutive West Coast Conference opener.

Zach Norvell Jr. scored 13 points for Gonzaga (11-3, 1-0 West Coast), which has beaten Pacific 11 consecutive times. Jahlil Tripp scored nine points to lead Pacific (5-9, 0-1), which has lost five games in a row.

Hachimura, a sophomore who hails from Toyama Prefecture, was 6 of 8 from the floor and grabbed three rebounds with an assist and a block in 22 productive minutes off the bench. He went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line. He led the team in scoring for the third time this season.

Gonzaga trailed 8-6 early in the first half and Hachimura was subbed in at the 15:53 mark. Just over a minute later, his layup tied it at 8-8, giving his team an instant spark.

Hachimura is averaging 9.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 18.5 minutes a game.

The Bulldogs led 31-21 at halftime.

“We played a great second half,” said Gonzaga coach Mark Few, who has never lost a conference opener in 19 seasons. “Our guys stuck with it. They played good defense.”

Gonzaga plays host to Santa Clara on Saturday.