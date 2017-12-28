Miho Takagi takes second in women’s 1,000 meters at Olympic qualifying event in Nagano

Miho Takagi is practically guaranteed a third Olympic berth after finishing second in the women’s 1,000 meters at a qualifying meet on Thursday.

The 23-year-old, who competed at the 2010 Vancouver Games, finished the race in 1 minute, 14.79 seconds at Nagano M-Wave. After previously qualifying for the 1,500 and 3,000, a spot in the 1,000 will set Takagi up to compete in three events at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Unsatisfied with her finish, Takagi said, “I don’t feel particularly relieved (to earn the right to compete in the third event).

“There are areas of the race and process so far that I can reflect on. I want to face myself so I can skate faster.”

World-record holder Nao Kodaira took first in 1:14.58, while Arisa Go finished third. Both skaters have already earned spots on Japan’s team.

In the men’s 1000, Takuro Oda finished first in 1:09.24, while Daichi Yamanaka took second.

The official entry list of 10 female skaters and eight male skaters will be announced on Saturday, the final day of the meet.