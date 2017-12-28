Cristian Demuro guides Time Flyer to first Grade One win at Hopeful Stakes

Time Flyer, ridden by Italian Cristian Demuro, won the Hopeful Stakes on Thursday at Nakayama Racecourse and nabbed his first Grade One victory.

The 2-year-old colt spent most of the race in the back of the pack but began his comeback rout around the final turn and breezed past the finish line in 2 minutes, 1.4 seconds.

“Today we went very fast, so I waited a little bit and tried to stay behind,” Demuro said after the race. “I had confidence, but it was very close.”

Gendarme, ridden by Yutaka Take, took second place a 1¼ lengths behind, and Stay Foolish finished third by a neck. Take narrowly missed out on consecutive G1 victories after winning the Arima Kinen last Sunday with now-retired Kitasan Black.

Time Flyer won ¥70 million ($620,000) at the race, which was promoted to G1 this year, and improved his overall record to three wins in five starts.