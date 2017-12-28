Man City stretches winning streak to 18

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League as it extended its winning run to 18 games at Newcastle on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling’s 31st-minute strike was all the leaders had to show for a dominant display in front of a crowd of 52,311 at St. James’ Park. The Magpies’ ultra-conservative approach frustrated them despite their wealth of possession.

But ultimately the 1-0 win was enough on a night when Rafael Benitez’s men slipped to a fifth consecutive home defeat for the first time since 1953.

“I’m happy with a lot of clean sheets,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “Today we have started the second round (half of the season) — 18 games left. We’re going to see how many we need to be champion.”

It might have been worse for Newcastle had referee Andre Marriner taken a dimmer view of Jacob Murphy’s first-half challenge on Ilkay Gundogan. Of the incident, Guardiola said: “Everybody is focusing on diving but the referees have to follow the rules and try to take care of the players, so they feel safe.”

Newcastle’s game plan was predictably cautious as all 11 men not only got behind the ball, but within 35 meters of their own goal for much of the first half. They challenged City to break them down, which they almost did when Sergio Aguero stabbed Fernandinho’s seventh-minute cross against the post.

An early injury to City skipper Vincent Kompany simply prompted Pep Guardiola to replace his central defender with striker Gabriel Jesus.