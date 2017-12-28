Thunder rack up sixth straight win

The Oklahoma City Thunder are having fun playing basketball and that’s translating into a long winning streak.

Paul George went 7 of 10 from 3-point range — tying the Thunder record for 3s in a game — and scored 33 points and Russell Westbrook added 30 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds as Oklahoma City won its sixth straight game, beating the red-hot Toronto Raptors 124-107 on Wednesday night.

Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams had 18 points each for Oklahoma City, which is 12-3 in December and is five games over .500 after an 8-12 start. The Thunder are alone in second place in the Northwest Division, two games behind Minnesota.

“The biggest thing is on the court, we’re expecting to win,” George said. “That just changes really everything, your whole outlook stepping into a game, to preparation, to getting each other ready. We’re just stepping on that floor and we’re expecting to win.”

The Thunder won despite being on the wrong end of a 23-2 run in the first half, during which the Raptors built a 12-point lead in the second quarter.

C.J. Miles led Toronto with 20 points, while Jonas Valanciunas added 16 and DeMar DeRozan had 15. Kyle Lowry went 3 of 10 from the field but had a double-double with 13 points and 10 assists.

The Raptors entered the game as the hottest team in the Eastern Conference, but lost their second game in as many nights and fell to 10-3 in December. Miles went 6 of 12 from 3-point range but his team otherwise struggled from behind the arc, finishing 11 of 38.

The Thunder posted a sizable 52-34 edge in rebounding.

“We ran into a well-oiled machine tonight,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “We had stretches but just didn’t have the juice or the energy to come in. It’s a difficult part — two in a row. We should hurt, we should be down, be upset that we lost two in a row.

“We didn’t earn either game. We didn’t earn last night the way we played and we didn’t earn the game tonight in the stretches we played bad. We’ve got to put a full game together.”

Pelicans 128, Nets 113

In New Orleans, Rajon Rondo set a franchise record with a career-high 25 assists in just 30 minutes on the court, Anthony Davis had 33 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks, and the Pelicans ran past Brooklyn.

Rondo is the only active player with 25 assists in a game and among a dozen players in NBA history to have done it, including Bob Cousy, Guy Rodgers, Scott Skiles, John Stockton, Jason Kidd, Kevin Johnson, Nate McMillan, Isiah Thomas and Kevin Porter.

“It’s definitely an honor to be mentioned with those guys, especially with passing the ball, which I take pride in,” Rondo said “But I couldn’t have done it without my teammates making shots, so I’ve got to give those guys the credit.”

Kings 109, Cavaliers 95

In Sacramento, Vince Carter scored a season-high 24 points, and the Kings handed Cleveland its second straight loss.

The Cavaliers were coming off a 99-92 loss at Golden State on Christmas Day, stopping the Cleveland’s 26-game streak with 100 points or more. The Cavs had not dropped consecutive games since a four-game slide from Oct. 25-Nov. 1.

LeBron James had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for Cleveland.

Warriors 126, Jazz 101

In Oakland, Kevin Durant scored 21 points, and Golden State won for the 13th time in 14 games.

Draymond Green had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in just three quarters, two nights after tying the franchise record with his 20th career triple-double.

Timberwolves 128, Nuggets 125 (OT)

In Minneapolis, Jimmy Butler had 12 of Minnesota’s 14 points in overtime and finished with a season-high 39 in the Timberwolves’ fifth straight victory.

Grizzlies 109, Lakers 99

In Los Angeles, Tyreke Evans scored 32 points and Memphis handed the Lakers their fourth consecutive loss.

Hawks 113, Wizards 99

In Atlanta, Dennis Schroder had 21 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 20 and the Hawks won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Celtics 102, Hornets 91

In Charlotte, Kyrie Irving scored 21 points and Al Horford had 20 points and 11 rebounds, powering the Celtics to the road win.

Bulls 92, Knicks 87

In Chicago, Kris Dunn scored 17 points, including two clutch free throws in the final seconds, and the surging Bulls rallied for the win over New York.

Mavericks 98, Pacers 94

In Indianapolis, Dirk Nowitzki scored 15 points, Harrison Barnes made the tiebreaking free throw with 37.7 seconds left, and Dallas snapped an eight-game road losing streak.