Hawks hurler Kodai Senga wants to move to majors: source

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks right-hander Kodai Senga stated during recent salary negotiations with the team that he is eyeing a future move to the major leagues via the posting system, an unnamed club official said Thursday.

The source revealed that the 24-year-old, who has posted double-digit wins in his last two seasons, told the Pacific League team of his goal despite the fact that the Hawks have never having allowed the use of the auction-style player transfer system in the past.

“We heard his wish but didn’t talk any further, and didn’t say whether we’d approve it or not. It won’t be happening today,” the source said.

Senga went 13-4 in 22 games in 2017, his sixth season with the Hawks.