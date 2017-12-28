Liverpool sets transfer fee record for defender

Liverpool is breaking the world transfer record for a defender by signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a $100 million move.

Following Liverpool’s long-running pursuit of the 26-year-old Netherlands international, Southampton announced on Wednesday that it accepted the record fee ahead of the January transfer window opening.

The transfer fee of £70 million ($94 million) could reach £75 million ($100 million) depending on Van Dijk’s achievements at Anfield.

The deal eclipses the previous highest amounts paid for defenders who are rarely in contention for the top awards in football dominated by goal-scorers. English Premier League leader Manchester City paid around £50 million each for Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker in the summer transfer window.