Near collision at start of Sydney to Hobart race

Supermaxi LDV Comanche led the fancied big boats as the grueling Sydney to Hobart race began Tuesday, after a close call that saw the yacht almost collide with rival Wild Oats XI.

Another supermaxi, Black Jack, had led the fleet out of Sydney Harbour, with the vessels chasing a new race record amid “dream” conditions in the annual dash down Australia’s east coast.

Four 100-footer supermaxis are among the 102 entries in the 73rd edition of the 628-nautical mile (1,163-km) bluewater classic, viewed as one of the toughest yacht races in the world.

The large boats benefited from the light east to south-easterly winds as they sped out of the harbour in the spectacular Boxing Day launch to the event.

Black Jack was followed by Wild Oats and Comanche, with the pair sparking early drama after almost colliding.

The Mark Richards-skippered Wild Oats appeared to tack too close to its rival near the exit to Sydney Heads, leading to a protest from Comanche, helmed by Jim Cooney.

Comanche took over the lead as the vessels tracked down the coast of New South Wales state, ahead of Wild Oats and Black Jack in a close race, with the fourth super-yacht InfoTrack behind them.

Wild Oats tactician Iain Murray told reporters before the start of the race that “in all my 24 times of going down here, it’s never been as good as this”.

“It’s very rare that you get this continually off-the-wind, cross-the-wind, wind start-to-finish sort of scenario. It’s something we all dream about, really.”