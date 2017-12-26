WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa to defend title in Naha

WBC flyweight champion Daigo Higa will face Mexican challenger Moises Fuentes in his hometown of Naha, Okinawa, in February, officials of his Shirai Gushiken Sports gym said Tuesday.

Higa will be looking to equal a Japanese record of 15 consecutive knockouts held by Tsuyoshi Hamada when he meets the 10th-ranked Fuentes at Okinawa Prefectural Budokan on Feb. 4 in his second title defense.

“I wanted to fight in Okinawa one day and the time has finally come. I’m filled with happiness,” the 22-year-old Higa said.

Higa is undefeated with a 14-0 record, all fights won by knockout.

Fuentes (25-4-1, 14 KOs) is a former WBO minimumweight world champion.