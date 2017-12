Midfielder Ritsu Doan scored a goal to cap Groningen’s 4-0 win against Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday in the Dutch first division.

The 19-year-old, on loan from J. League club Gamba Osaka, came off the bench in the second half and scored the final goal in the 90th minute. Groningen dominated the match with goals by Lars Veldwijk and Tom van Weert, in addition to an own goal from Sparta defender Frederik Holst.

Doan said he expected to struggle against the quality of the Dutch Eredivisie since transferring last June, but he has “done better than imagined.”

He added that he wants to score five or six goals over the remainder of the season. In fifteen outings for Groningen, he has scored three league goals and netted once in cup play.