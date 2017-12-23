Clayton Keller lifts Coyotes over Capitals in overtime

Clayton Keller scored 4:33 into overtime, and the Arizona Coyotes rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Friday night.

Arizona had lost seven in a row and 10 of 11. Christian Fischer tied the game with his ninth goal of the season with 1:01 to go in regulation, and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes.

First-place Washington had won four in a row. T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored for the Capitals, and Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves.

Max Domi set up Keller’s game-winner, skating in from the left side and deking a defender with a swooping move toward the middle. Grubauer stopped Domi’s shot, but Keller jumped on the rebound for his team-leading 13th goal.

Panthers 4, Wild 2

In Sunrise, Florida, Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals and James Reimer made 29 saves, leading the hosts to the victory.

Vincent Trocheck and Connor Brickley also scored for Florida, and Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Canadiens 3, Flames 2

In Calgary, Byron Froese scored for the first time in 22 months and had an assist, helping Montreal to the road win.

Nicolas Deslauriers and Brendan Gallagher also scored and Carey Price made 21 saves in his 12th straight start since returning from a lower-body injury.

Sabres 4, Flyers 2

In Buffalo, Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and the Sabres earned their fourth win in the last 20 games.