Rockets’ James Harden scores 51 again in loss

After Austin Rivers scored just six points in the first half on Friday night against the Houston Rockets, his Los Angeles Clippers teammates had a message for him.

“Austin, you’ve got to be more aggressive,” Rivers recalled them saying.

He certainly took their advice, scoring 30 of his career-high 36 points after halftime to allow the Clippers to withstand James Harden’s second straight 51-point performance in a 128-118 victory.

“If we were going to win I had to start being in attack mode,” Rivers said. “And right from the get-go my whole attention was to just be aggressive and take the fight to them.”

The Rockets, who had a 14-game winning streak snapped by the Lakers on Wednesday, lost consecutive games for just the second time this season and the first since Oct. 28 and 30.

Rivers made a 3-pointer with just under three minutes to play that pushed the lead to 117-111. Ryan Anderson made two free throws for Houston before C.J. Williams added a layup for the Clippers.

Former Rocket Lou Williams, who had 32 points off the bench, then made his fourth 3-pointer of the quarter to make it 122-113 before a turnover by Harden spurred coach Mike D’Antoni to call a timeout.

Rivers made another 3-pointer after the timeout and Harden made a layup before fouling out a few seconds later. He received a technical for arguing about the call and was ejected from the game.

It was Harden’s third 50-point game this season and he became the first player in franchise history to have two straight 50-point games. He’s the first NBA player to score 50 or more in consecutive games since Kobe Bryant did so in four straight in March 2007.

Harden wasn’t interested in any of that since it didn’t help the Rockets win.

“We lost,” Harden said bluntly. “None of it matters.”

Warriors 113, Lakers 106

In Oakland, Kevin Durant had 33 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks and Golden State held off Los Angeles for its 11th straight victory.

Thunder 120, Hawks 117

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook hit a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left to cap a 30-point, 15-assist outing, and the Thunder held off Atlanta.

Bucks 109, Hornets 104

In Milwaukee, Khris Middleton scored 28 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 and the Bucks overcame a late deficit to beat Charlotte.

Pistons 104, Knicks 101

In Detroit, Andre Drummond had 18 points and 15 rebounds and the Pistons rallied to beat New York.

Heat 113, Mavericks 101

In Miami, Wayne Ellington tied a career high with 28 points and Josh Richardson had 24 for the Heat.

Nets 119, Wizards 84

In New York, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in Brooklyn’s victory over Washington.

Pelicans 111, Magic 97

In Orlando, DeMarcus Cousins scored 26 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out six assists and New Orleans never trailed against the Magic.

Nuggets 102, Trail Blazers 85

In Portland, Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Denver Nuggets won for the first time in Portland since 2013.