Arizona Diamondbacks finalize two-year deal with Yoshihisa Hirano

The Arizona Diamondbacks signed free agent closer Yoshihisa Hirano to a two-year, $6 million contract, the team announced Friday.

The 33-year-old right-hander, pitched for the Orix Buffaloes for the past 11 seasons.

“I am honored to be signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks,” Hirano said. “They have welcomed me and my family with open arms and made us feel at home already. . .

“My family is looking forward to starting our new life together in Arizona. I believe the D-Backs are a team that can win a championship. . .”