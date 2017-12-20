Swallows sign lefty Dave Huff

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows said Wednesday they have acquired former major league pitcher Dave Huff, who played this year with the Korea Baseball Organization’s LG Twins.

The 33-year-old American, who played eight years in the majors, mostly with the Cleveland Indians, will join Yakult on a one-year deal worth $1.3 million.

Huff, who went 25-30 with a 5.17 ERA over 120 major league games with five different big league clubs from 2009 to 2016, will wear number 45 for the Swallows.

In 19 games for LG this year, the 185-cm lefty went 6-4 with a 2.38 ERA in 124⅔ innings.