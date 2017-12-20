Former Sanfrecce boss Jan Jonsson takes over at S-Pulse

Swedish manager Jan Jonsson, who parted ways with Sanfrecce Hiroshima earlier this month, will take charge at Shimizu S-Pulse, the J. League first division side said Wednesday.

The 57-year-old joined Sanfrecce in July as a replacement for Hajime Moriyasu and helped the club escape relegation. Sanfrecce escaped the drop by winning their last home game of the season, but he left upon completion of his contract.

Jonsson first arrived in Hiroshima in 1993, initially as an assistant coach but wound up playing six games and scoring once for the team later in the season. He also juggled the two roles with Vissel Kobe from 1995 to 1997.

Shimizu had canceled the contract of manager Shinji Kobayashi on Dec. 5, only days after the Shizuoka club narrowly avoided relegation to the second division.