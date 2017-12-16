Tomokazu Harimoto ousted in quarterfinals at ITTF World Tour Grand Finals

Tomokazu Harimoto crashed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals on Saturday at the season-ending ITTF World Tour Grand Finals.

Ranked 17th in the world, the 14-year-old Harimoto put up a fight before falling to Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov, the 29-year-old London Olympic bronze medalist and current world No. 3 winning 4-3 to advance to the semifinals.

In the women’s singles, world No. 9 Mima Ito lost 4-1 to 10th-ranked Chinese Chen Xingtong in the quarterfinals. Ito will have a chance at redemption on Sunday, though, when she pairs with Hina Hayata to face China’s Chen Meng and Zhu Yuling in the doubles final.

In the men’s doubles, world silver medalists Yuya Oshima and Masataka Morizono also booked spots in the final after beating Taiwan’s Chen Chien-an and Chiang Hung-chieh on Friday.