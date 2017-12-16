SeaHorses outplay Albirex, improve to 19-3

Strength in numbers led the title-chasing SeaHorses Mikawa past the Niigata Albirex BB on Saturday afternoon.

The SeaHorses had six double-digit scorers and four players with five or more assists. They chalked up 32 assists and had only six turnovers.

For coach Kimikazu Suzuki’s team, it all added up to a 104-94 home win over the Albirex.

Impressive. Efficient. Comprehensive.

Kosuke Kanamaru sparked Mikawa with 24 points and Makoto Hiejima had 17 and eight assists. Inspirational leader J.R. Sakuragi nearly notched a triple-double (12 points, nine rebounds, nine assists). Appalachian State alum Isaac Butts chipped in with 14 points and seven boards and Daniel Orton and Keijuro Matsui both had 10 points.

Orton also pulled down nine boards and handed out five assists. Ryoma Hashimoto, who scored eight points, doled out five assists, too.

Mikawa (19-3) sank 13 of 14 free-throw attempts.

The SeaHorses led 51-40 at halftime. They shot 58.3 percent from the floor in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, in the series opener.

Niigata big man Davante Gardner had 28 points and nine rebounds. Kei Igarashi scored 21 points and handed out seven assists. Austin Dufault added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting and Shunki Hatakeyama added six points and eight assists, while Yuichi Ikeda finished with eight points for the Albirex (9-13).

Jets 79, Brave Thunders 57

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Gavin Edwards’ 28-point, 11-rebound performance helped guide the hosts past Kanto rival Kawasaki.

Jets forward Michael Parker chipped in with 17 points, eight boards and four blocks and Kosuke Ishii had 11 points. Yuki Togashi, who was 0-for-9 shooting, handed out a game-high seven assists.

Chiba (16-6) took a 45-33 lead into the third quarter.

The Jets outscored the visitors 46-24 in the paint.

Nick Fazekas led the Brave Thunders (12-10) with 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Ryusei Shinoyama added 11 points and five assists. Josh Davis snared 15 rebounds.

NeoPhoenix 81, Hannaryz 50

In Hamamatsu, San-en rebounded from an overtime loss in the series opener on Friday, pounding Kyoto.

The NeoPhoenix (10-13) held the visitors to 23.2 percent shooting from the floor (13 of 56).

Kyoto was 20-for-26 at the free-throw line.

Shuto Tawatari ignited San-en with 19 points, knocking down 5 of 7 3s. Robert Dozier scored 17 points and Hayato Kawashima had eight and five assists. Shingo Okada and Wendell White both scored seven points, with White supplying seven rebounds and six assists.

For the Hannaryz (13-10), Joshua Smith was the high scorer with 12 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Tatsuya Ito finished with 10 points. Julian Mavunga and Yusuke Okada scored eight points apiece.

Diamond Dolphins 77, Susanoo Magic 70

In Nagoya, balance scoring played a key factor in the hosts’ win over Shimane.

Nagoya’s Taito Nakahighashi had 16 points and Craig Brackins and Takaya Sasayama both scored 13. Diamond Dolphins teammates Tenketsu Harimoto and Jerome Tillman added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Yoshiaki Fujinaga dished out four assists for Nagoya (9-13).

Josh Scott led the Susanoo Magic (5-17) with 28 points and 16 rebounds. Kimitake Sato poured in 16 points and Tyler Stone chipped in with seven points and seven assists.

Sunrockers 67, Evessa 63

In Osaka, Robert Sacre’s double-double helped lift Shibuya past the hosts.

Sacre led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Yuki Mitsuhara had 10 points and Leo Vendrame added nine points and six assists. Josh Harrellson provided nine points and 10 boards. Morihisa Yamauchi scored eight points and Manato Kikuchi doled out four assists.

Taishiro Shimizu led the Sunrockers in steals (three).

Naoya Kumagae had 14 points and six assists for the Evessa (6-16) and Shota Konno and Gyno Pomare both scored 12.

Osaka dropped its third straight game.

Levanga 81, Lakestars 68

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Hokkaido dominated the second quarter and took a commanding 48-27 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Levanga (12-10) scored 19 points off turnovers.

Hokkaido’s Ryota Sakurai had 17 points and Marc Trasolini finished with 15 and 10 boards. Former University of Portland guard Taishi Ito, who began the season with the Alvark Tokyo, scored a season-high 12 points with five rebounds and four assists.

Daniel Miller had 11 points and 13 rebounds and Kohei Sekino scored 11 points for the Levanga, who canned 7 of 12 3s. Asahi Tajima added eight points.

Golden Kings 84, Storks 68

In Okinawa City, Ryukyu cruised past Nishinomiya for its 10th straight victory.

Rookie forward Hassan Martin scored 18 points and pulled down 10 boards and Ryuichi Kishimoto made 5 of 7 3s in a 17-point performance. Ira Brown had 13 points and Naoki Tashiro supplied 10 points and five assists. Yutaro Suda contributed seven points, six assists and three steals, matching Martin for the team lead in the final category.

Hilton Armstrong grabbed 10 boards and Takumi Ishizaki registered five assists for the Kings, who led 23-9 entering the second quarter.

Ex-Ryukyu star Draelon Burns had a 30-point effort and added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Storks (5-17). Noriaki Dohara, Tadahiro Yanagawa and Kenta Naito all scored seven points.

B-Corsairs 76, Grouses 58

In Toyama, Hasheem Thabeet, the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, swatted five shots to ignite the Yokohama defense in a triumph over the hosts.

B-Corsairs star Jeff Parmer, who missed the past five games with a right knee injury, made his first appearance since Nov. 11. He had six points in 18-plus minutes.

William McDonald scored a team-high 14 points for Yokohama (5-17) and Takuya Kawamura added 12. Jotaro Mitsuda finished with 10 points and Kazutaka Takashima had nine. Masashi Hosoya added eight points and Masayuki Kabaya scored seven.

Thabeet hauled in 13 rebounds, including six offensive boards.

Naoaki Hashimoto was the top scorer for Toyama (9-13), putting 17 points on the board. Yuto Otsuka drained 5 of 18 3s for his 15 points and Dexter Pittman finished with nine points and eight boards. Sam Willard, held to 2-for-15 shooting, corralled 12 rebounds, while Naoki Uto had eight assists and seven turnovers.

Toyama shot 28.8 percent from the field.

Alvark 86, Brex 69

In Tachikawa, coach Luka Pavicevic’s team outrebounded the visitors 40-25 en route to victory.

Alex Kirk had a game-high 11 boards and scored 16 points for the Alvark (18-4). Jawad Williams contributed 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting and Joji Takeuchi poured in 10 points, with Daiki Tanaka spearheading the offensive attack with 10 assists. Yudai Baba and Seiya Ando added nine and eight points, respectively, while Genki Kojima handed out five assists.

Tokyo closed out the game on a 10-0 run.

Cedric Bozeman had 14 points and Ryan Rossiter and Hironori Watanabe chipped in with 10 points apiece for Tochigi (10-12).

Second-division update

Here are the results of Saturday’s B2 games:

Orange Vikings 97, Firebonds 85

Wyverns 83, Samuraiz 69

Volters 84, Fighting Eagles 83

Wat’s 76, Crane Thunders 66

89ers 78, Brave Warriors 67

Northern Happinets 84, Dragonflies 68

Bambitious 77, Big Bulls 65 (Note: Nara, which improved to 4-18, has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.)

Robots 89, Five Arrows 66