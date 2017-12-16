Corey Schneider leads Devils past Sabres

Corey Schneider and the New Jersey Devils rebounded quickly from an overtime loss the night before in Montreal and push aside the Dallas Stars.

Schneider made 28 saves, and Brian Boyle broke a tie with his 100th career goal and added an empty-netter and an assist to help New Jersey beat Dallas 5-2 on Friday night.

“We knew coming in to the game that 35 (Schneider) probably had to be our best player. Coming in on a back-to-back against a rested team, we needed a goaltending performance. Particularly against a team like Dallas,” Devils coach John Hynes said.

“It’s something that we challenged him a little bit on where you look at the back-to-backs. . . . We need him to be our guy and when there’s situations when we’re in adversity, we need him to come through, so I thought he was a huge factor for us tonight and a congrats to him on I think answering the challenge.”

Steven Santini, Blake Coleman and Nick Lappin also scored for the Devils. Martin Hanzal and Alexander Radulov connected for Dallas.

Midway through Stephen Johns’ double minor for high-sticking, Devils fans booed the team’s power-play effort. Boyle responded by knocking in a rebound from the crease off of Will Butcher’s shot to give New Jersey a 3-2 lead with 3:21 left in the period. John’s penalty came at the tail end of John Klingberg spending two minutes in the box for cross-checking Boyle.

Rangers 4, Kings 2

In New York, Rick Nash scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:27 remaining to lead the Rangers to a victory over Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles.

Red Wings 3, Maple Leafs 1

In Detroit, Trevor Daley delivered a tiebreaking, short-handed goal midway through the second period and the Red Wings held on to beat Toronto.

Hurricanes 5, Sabres 4 (OT)

In Buffalo, Jaccob Slavin scored 2:15 into overtime to lift Carolina past the Sabres.

Jordan Staal, Derek Ryan, Elias Lindstrom, Justin Williams and Slavin each had a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes win their second in a row to close out a season-long six-game trip.

Canucks 4, Sharks 3 (OT)

In Vancouver, Sam Gagner scored at 4:34 of overtime and the Canucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over San Jose.

Gagner beat Martin Jones with a nice backhand move on a breakaway for his fourth of the season after a feed from Alexander Edler.