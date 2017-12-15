Swallows finalize one-year deal with veteran southpaw Jordan Norberto Armengot

The Tokyo Yakult Swallows announced Friday that they have acquired former major league pitcher Jordan Norberto Armengot, who spent the past two seasons with the Chunichi Dragons.

The 31-year-old Dominican, who previously was known as Jordan Norberto, has registered under the surname Armengot with the Swallows. He signed a one-year contract for $650,000 (about ¥72 million) and will wear No. 40.

“He can pitch as both a starter and a reliever,” said MasayukiOkumura, the Swallows’ international director. “He will be helpful because he can play multiple roles.”

This season, the lefty went 6-4 with a 2.30 ERA. He has played in 40 overall games for Chunichi, including 32 starts, going 12-10 with a 3.50 ERA.

Armengot suited up for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 and the Oakland Athletics in 2011 and 2012.