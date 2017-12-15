Outfielder Oswaldo Arcia joins Fighters

Former major league outfielder Oswaldo Arcia will play for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters next season, the team announced Friday.

Arcia, who played for the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate this past season, signed a one-year contract with the Fighters worth about ¥130 million ($1.16 million).

The 26-year-old Venezuelan played three seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2013-15), hitting 20 home runs in 2014. The left-handed batter appeared in 288 games in the majors, batting .235 with 44 home runs and 131 RBIs.

“I got the left-handed power hitter I’ve been waiting for,” Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama said. “Our lineup just got a lot stronger.”