SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son among new partners for David Beckham’s MLS expansion team

David Beckham has a new trio of partners in his bid to bring a Major League Soccer club to Miami.

The league said Thursday it had approved the addition to Beckham’s ownership group of Jorge and Jose Mas, leaders of telecommunications giant MasTec, and SoftBank, Inc. founder and chief executive Masayoshi Son.

Beckham, Sprint chief executive and Brightstar founder Marcelo Claure and entertainment entrepreneur and manager Simon Fuller were all already part of the consortium, which has been battling to secure a stadium site.

Miami is currently slated to be the 24th MLS team, following the launch in 2018 of the Los Angeles Football Club.