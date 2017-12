Hamburg SV have extended striker Tatsuya Ito’s contract by three years and replaced his youth contract with a professional contract through 2021, the German first-division side said Thursday.

Since his top German Bundesliga debut on Sept. 24 against Bayer Leverkusen, the 20-year-old former Kashiwa Reysol youth player has participated in nine games, making his last appearance in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt.