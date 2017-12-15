Struggling Charlotte fires basketball coach Mark Price

Charlotte 49ers athletic director Judy Rose said the decision to fire men’s basketball coach Mark Price was strictly performance-based, citing the team’s lack of intensity.

The school announced Thursday that Price was released from his contract effective immediately. Assistant coach Houston Fancher, who has 12 years of head coaching experience, will serve as the 49ers interim head coach.

The 53-year-old Price, who was a four-time NBA All-Star guard, was in his third season with the 49ers and had a 30-42 record overall. He was 16-20 in Conference USA play.

Charlotte is 3-6 this season.

Price was a two-time All-American and four-time All ACC basketball player at Georgia Tech, where he ended his career as the school’s all-time leader in 3-point field goal percentage, steals and consecutive games started.

He went on to play 13 seasons in the NBA, including nine with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was selected as an All-Star in 1989 and 1992-94.

Price became an assistant coach at Georgia Tech in 1999 and later worked with a number of NBA teams, including Denver, Atlanta, Golden State, Orlando and Charlotte.