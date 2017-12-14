Japan men’s soccer team to be based in Kazan for 2018 World Cup

Japan will be based in the city of Kazan for next year’s World Cup finals in Russia, the Japan Football Association said Thursday.

Kazan is roughly 820 km east of Moscow with a population of around 1.2 million.

The city will host four World Cup matches in the group stage, as well as a round of 16 game and a quarterfinal match.

Japan kick off its sixth consecutive appearance in the finals on June 19 in Saransk against Colombia in Group H and then plays Senegal in Ekaterinburg on June 24 and Poland in Volgograd on June 28.