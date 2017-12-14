Cerezo Osaka, Argentina’s Independiente to meet in Suruga Bank Championship

Cerezo Osaka will face Independiente of Argentina in the Suruga Bank Championship next summer, the Japan Football Association said Thursday.

The match between the winners of the Japanese League Cup and the Copa Sudamericana will take place at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium on Aug. 8.

Independiente won its second Copa Sudamericana title on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw away to Brazil’s Flamengo in the second leg of the final giving it a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Cerezo captured their first major domestic title with a 2-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in the final of the YBC Levain Cup on Nov. 4.

Independiente’s only previous appearance in the Suruga Bank Championship was in 2011, when it lost 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Jubilo Iwata.