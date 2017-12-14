Man City extends record with 15th straight victory

Another win, another record for rampant Premier League leader Manchester City.

And this one might be the most impressive of the lot.

By beating Swansea 4-0 on Wednesday night, City racked up its 15th straight victory — a feat never achieved in the 129-year history of England’s top division.

Second-place Manchester United also won, beating Bournemouth 1-0 through Romelu Lukaku’s goal to keep the gap at the top to 11 points, but chasing down its cross-town rival looks to be a forlorn hope at this rate.

City is unbeaten after 17 games and has now scored 52 goals, the latest coming at Liberty Stadium through David Silva (two), Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero against last-place Swansea.

With Liverpool held 0-0 at home by West Bromwich Albion for a second straight draw at Anfield, Tottenham climbed back into fourth place — the final Champions League qualifying spot — thanks to a 2-0 win over Brighton.

Three days after beating Manchester United, there was no derby hangover for City.

This was one of City’s most dominant displays yet, highlighting the gulf between the league’s first and last-place teams.

Silva ran the game from midfield and scored a goal in each half at Liberty Stadium, with City manager Pep Guardiola describing the Spain playmaker as an “animal.”

“We cannot disguise his quality but in the past he didn’t score too much goals,” Guardiola said. “He’s sharp, he’s in an amazing condition.”

Silva’s second goal — City’s third — was the highlight after he swapped passes with Raheem Sterling before chipping the goalkeeper.

Lukaku ended a four-game run without scoring in the league to help United bounce back from the damaging loss to City on Sunday.

It was timely for the striker, who was at fault for both of City’s goals in the derby before squandering a close-range chance late on.

Lukaku headed in the only goal after 25 minutes on a night of heavy rain and sleet at Old Trafford. Substitute Marcus Rashford later hit the bar, but United needed goalkeeper David de Gea to make a string of fine saves to preserve the lead.

Tottenham will be the next team to try to end Man City’s unbeaten start to the season, and heads into Saturday’s game at Etihad Stadium on the back of two straight wins.

After thrashing Stoke 5-1, Spurs got past Brighton thanks to a lucky 40th-minute goal by Serge Aurier and Son Heung-min’s sixth goal in seven starts.

Aurier appeared to be aiming for a teammate in the area when he sent the ball over from the right wing. It ended up finding the top corner of the net.

Son’s 87th-minute goal came when his header from Christian Eriksen’s cross flew in off Brighton midfielder Davy Propper.

Liverpool and Arsenal were held to draws for the second time in four days to drop further behind the Premier League’s pace-setters.

Liverpool had a late goal disallowed against West Brom, with Dominic Solanke ruled to have touched the ball with his hand after chesting down a cross from fellow substitute Joe Gomez.

Shinji Okazaki scored his first Premier League brace as Leicester City beat Southampton 4-1 away.

Okazaki’s 32nd-minute goal was his first since Frenchman Claude Puel became Leicester City’s third manager of the season in late October.

“I’ve been trying to prove myself to the boss and he’s beginning to understand. I feel relieved,” Okazaki said.

Maya Yoshida headed through a crowd to pull one back for Southampton in the 61st minute.

Real reaches CWC final

Gareth Bale scored an 81st-minute winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Emirates club Al Jazira 2-1 on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and reach the Club World Cup final, AP reported.

Madrid will try to win its third world title in four seasons when its faces South American champion Gremio on Saturday.

The match had two goals disallowed by video review, one for each team. There was confusion when Madrid’s first-half goal was ruled out by a decision that took nearly three minutes after the video assistant referee became involved.

Madrid struggled early and allowed the local league winners to open the scoring with a goal by Brazilian forward Romarinho just before halftime.

But Cristiano Ronaldo equalized early in the second half and Bale netted the winner less than a minute after entering the match as a substitute for Karim Benzema.