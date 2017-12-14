Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome fails doping test, faces suspension
Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been required by cycling’s governing body to provide information after he returned an abnormal doping test for an asthma drug at the Vuelta. | AP

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome fails doping test, faces suspension

AP

PARIS – Chris Froome failed a doping test during the Spanish Vuelta in September and is facing a suspension from cycling ahead of his attempt to win a record-equaling fifth Tour de France title next year.

Froome won his fourth Tour title this year and followed it with a victory at the Vuelta. But Team Sky said Wednesday that Froome, who has not been suspended, had a concentration of asthma drug salbutamol two times higher than the World Anti-Doping Agency’s permitted levels.

“Analysis indicated the presence of salbutamol at a concentration of 2,000 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml), compared with the WADA threshold of 1,000 ng/ml,” Team Sky said .

Team Sky said it has been informed by the International Cycling Union that the urine test was taken on Sept. 7, during the three-week Spanish Vuelta.

Froome said the UCI has asked him to provide information about the failed test, which was taken after Stage 18.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has been required by cycling’s governing body to provide information after he returned an abnormal doping test for an asthma drug at the Vuelta. | AP

, , , ,