Agent Scott Boras, Nationals hold talks about new Bryce Harper contract

With Bryce Harper a year from free agency, the agent for Washington’s star opened contract talk with the Nationals.

The 25-year-old right fielder earned $13,625,000 this year and agreed last May to a 2018 deal for $21,625,000.

“We had a meeting with the Washington ownership about a month ago just for some preliminary discussions,” agent Scott Boras said Wednesday at the winter meetings. “It’s probably something we’ll address as time goes forward.”

A long-term deal could top baseball’s record, the $325 million, 13-year agreement by outfielder Giancarlo Stanton with Miami before the 2015 season. The Marlins traded the reigning NL MVP this week to the New York Yankees.