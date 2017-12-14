Injured Yuzuru Hanyu’s timetable for return still unknown

Olympic and world champion Yuzuru Hanyu revealed Thursday he suffered right ankle tendon and bone injuries in a training fall last month, adding the complaints to the ligament damage that has kept him off the ice since.

A day after the star announced the ligament injury through the Japan Skating Federation, the 23-year-old sparked more concern by saying there is not yet a plan in place for him to return to on-ice training.

“There is also inflammation in my tendon and bone so the speed of recovery will not be quick. It has not been decided when I’ll be able to restart training,” he said.

Hanyu injured his ankle while attempting a quad lutz during training at the NHK Trophy on Nov. 9, and sat out the Nov. 10-12 competition in Osaka. He did not qualify for last week’s Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, where he was aiming for a fifth straight title.

The injury casts doubt on his participation in the Dec. 21-24 national championships in Tokyo.

Last year, he withdrew from the national championships due to the flu.