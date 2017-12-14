North Korea coach Jorn Andersen upbeat about future

City slicker Jose Mourinho famously lives in a plush Manchester hotel, but he has nothing on North Korea coach Jorn Andersen — he has a suite in Pyongyang.

“It’s a very quiet city, it’s very clean, there’s no crime,” the former Norway international said in an interview in Tokyo.

“I live in a hotel suite with my wife and live in Pyongyang like I do in Europe,” added Andersen, who moved to the secretive communist state in May 2016.

“I think more negative things are coming from the outside (exaggerating) what life is normally like there.”

The 54-year-old with the craggy movie star looks surprised even himself by becoming North Korea’s first foreign coach in over a quarter of a century.

“When I first got the offer it was a little unusual, but now I’m very happy with my decision,” said Andersen, whose team is currently competing in the E-1 Football Championship in Japan.

“My players are friendly, they’re hard workers and are always motivated to train. I have some experience in Europe where players say, ‘Coach, I’m tired — I don’t want to work today!’ ” added the former Austria Salzburg manager.

“Here my players are never tired. They always want to do their job and learn new things.”

North Korea faces China in its final East Asian fixture on Saturday after suffering 1-0 defeats by Japan and South Korea in its first two games.

Those clashes were played against the backdrop of heightened political tensions over North Korea’s recent missile launches and its sixth nuclear test in September.

But despite a fiery war of words between Pyongyang and Washington and the threat of military confrontation, Andersen appears relaxed about working in one of the world’s most isolated nations.

“I don’t want to speak too much about it because my job is to coach football, but I think sport can help to build some bridges between the countries,” he said.

“I have the feeling the country is spending money on sport — the players live in a big training center in Pyongyang. They live there, train there, eat there,” Andersen added.

“I train with them every day, two times a day, like working with a club team. At the weekends they go back to their clubs to get match practice.

“I think it’s the only country in the world where you can work like this with the national team.”

But Andersen, once a prolific Bundesliga striker, admits it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

“The most difficult part is that I’m alone here,” he said. “I have no assistant coach, no people I can discuss things with.

“The second thing is that they are Korean, I’m European — so it’s not always the same way of thinking. But I’m more used to it now. I have to listen more to them and not only take my own decisions.

“If North Korea continue to make the same development as they have with me, I think they are one of the four or five best teams in Asia — after Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Iran.”