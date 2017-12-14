Chris Paul, James Harden guide red-hot Rockets past struggling Hornets

With the way Mike D’Antoni has handled Houston’s rotation lately, there are times nine-time All-Star Chris Paul is left to run Houston’s offense against second-team defenses.

That combination proved the difference on Wednesday night when Paul led the Rockets to a huge run in the first half that helped them extend their NBA-best winning streak to 11 games with a 108-96 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Paul scored a season-high 31 points and James Harden added 21 to help Houston to its 17th win in 18 games and improve to 22-4, the best record in the league.

After allowing the Pelicans to stick around before putting them away late in their last game, the Rockets made sure this one was decided early. Houston led by one late in the first before scoring 25 straight points over the end of that quarter and the beginning of the second to make it 49-23 and cruise to the easy win.

“Chris comes in fresh (and) if I’m not mistaken something like 2:50 to go in the first quarter we go on a (25) to zip run. Game’s over,” D’Antoni said.

With Harden on the bench, the Rockets scored the last 14 points of the first quarter, with the last nine from Paul, to turn a one-point lead into a 38-23 advantage entering the second quarter.

Houston continued to pile on to start the second, scoring the first 11 points of the period to extend its run to 25-0 and make it 49-23 with 9:45 left in the half. The Rockets made six 3-pointers during that run, with three from Paul and one from Eric Gordon.

Paul acknowledged that he looks to be more aggressive when he’s without Harden.

“I sort of control the pace with that group,” he said. “Early in the game it’s both me and James and we both pick our spots. With that second unit I sort of dictate the tempo. So I just take whatever’s there.”

Harden enjoyed watching the show Paul put on from the bench.

“We got stops and Chris got hot,” he said. “He was extremely aggressive. We just kind of rode that wave throughout the entire game.”

The Hornets finally ended their scoring drought when Jeremy Lamb made a pair of free throws, but they didn’t make a field goal until Kemba Walker hit a jumper with about eight minutes left in the second that made it 50-27.

Dwight Howard tied a season high with 26 points and had 18 rebounds and three blocks as the Hornets continued to struggle on the road, where they’ve dropped nine of their last 10 dating to Oct. 30.

“There was that one stretch where we really struggled,” interim coach Stephen Silas said. “I think beyond that stretch we played pretty well and I think the score was actually our way. But it’s been tough going on the road trying to win games and we’re trying to figure it out.”

Houston made 17 3-pointers and held the Hornets to just four.

Thunder 100, Pacers 95

In Indianapolis, Paul George made a winning return to Indiana, hitting the clinching free throws with 10.7 seconds left in Oklahoma City Thunder’s win over the hosts.

Steven Adams had 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Russell Westbrook finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists in his ninth triple-double this season. The Thunder have won two straight on the road.

Former Oklahoma City guard Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 19 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had 15.

Celtics 124, Nuggets 118

In Boston, Kyrie Irving had 33 points and the Celtics shot a season-high 60 percent from the field to rout Denver in the hosts’ highest-scoring game of the season.

Irving added seven assists in his return after missing a blowout loss Monday night in Chicago because of a bruised left quadriceps. It was his eighth game this season with 30 or more points. Jaylen Brown finished with 26 points and five rebounds.

Gary Harris led the Nuggets with a career-high 36 points and six assists.

Wizards 93, Grizzlies 87

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 18 points and John Wall had 13 in his return from a sore knee to help the hosts hold off Memphis.

Beal scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three 3-pointers.

Andrew Harrison led the Grizzlies with 20 points, JaMychal Green had 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Marc Gasol had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Trail Blazers 102, Heat 95

In Miami, Damian Lillard scored seven of his 18 points in the final 3:16, and Portland overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat the Heat and snap a five-game losing streak.

CJ McCollum had 28 points for the Trail Blazers.

Miami reserve Wayne Ellington sank seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points.

Pelicans 115, Bucks 108

In New Orleans, DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Pelicans topped Milwaukee.

New Orleans turned the ball over 21 times, with nine committed by Cousins, but the mercurial All-Star center came through in the clutch with a couple of soaring dunks — one on a putback and another on a cut down the lane — and added a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left that put it virtually out of reach.

Anthony Davis returned from a one-game absence caused by a nagging adductor injury to score 25 points and grab 10 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and nine rebounds for the Bucks.

Bulls 103, Jazz 100

In Chicago, Nikola Mirotic scored 29 points, Kris Dunn hit a clutch jumper with 22 seconds left and the Bulls edged Utah for their fourth straight victory.

Mirotic made 11 of 18 shots from the field and grabbed nine rebounds in his best performance since he returned last week after missing the start of the season with facial fractures.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 32 points on 15-for-26 shooting.

Raptors 115, Suns 109

In Phoenix, DeMar DeRozan matched his season high with 37 points and Toronto beat Phoenix for its seventh victory in eight games.

DeRozan scored 18 points in the third quarter and the Raptors led by as many as 15 before the Suns rallied in the fourth. Serge Ibaka had 21 points and 13 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors. Toronto was 3-1 on its four-game trip.

Troy Daniels led Phoenix with a season-high 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, including 7 of 10 on 3-pointers.

Clippers 106, Magic 95

In Orlando, Lou Williams scored 31 points, DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 20 rebounds and Los Angeles prevailed over the Magic to open a four-game trip.

Jonathon Simmons scored 20 points for Orlando, which has lost 14 of 17.