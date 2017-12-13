Hanshin signs Dominican slugger Rosario

The Hanshin Tigers have signed former Colorado Rockies catcher Wilin Rosario, the Central League club announced Wednesday.

The Dominican slugger will join the Osaka-based Tigers on a one-year contract worth ¥340 million ($3 million).

Rosario revealed the move earlier Wednesday on Twitter prior to the official announcement, tweeting, “Thanks to the Hanshin Tigers for the opportunity to play for them, Japan will be our new home!”

He also posted a photo of himself wearing a pinstriped Hanshin jersey.

The 28-year-old Rosario, who moved to first base in 2015, batted .273 with 241 RBIs over five seasons with the Rockies from 2011-2015.

A right-handed batter and thrower, Rosario played the 2016 and 2017 seasons for the Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball Organization. He batted .339 this year with 111 RBIs and 37 home runs, the second most in the league.