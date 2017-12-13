Marines add Mike Bolsinger, Edgar Olmos to pitching staff

The Chiba Lotte Marines on Wednesday announced the acquisitions of former Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Mike Bolsinger and southpaw Edgar Olmos, who also has major league experience with the Miami Marlins and the Seattle Mariners.

Bolsinger went 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 games this past season with Toronto. The 29-year-old has also had stints with the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers and has a career record of 8-19 with a 4.92 ERA in 48 games in the big leagues.

Olmos played in the minors in 2017 with the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. The 27-year-old went 9-3 with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 29 games with four saves and a 2.68 ERA.

He has career 1-1 record with a 5.21 ERA in a combined 11 games with the Marlins and the Mariners.