Lightning beat Blues in clash of top two teams

Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy erased the memory of a bad outing in St. Louis with one solid performance.

Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point scored and the Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 3-0 on Tuesday night in a matchup of the NHL’s top two teams.

Tyler Johnson added an empty netter as Tampa Bay (22-6-2) earned its fifth straight win. It was Vasilevskiy’s third shutout of the season and the seventh of his career.

The 23-year-old Vasilevskiy gave up four goals on 16 shots and was pulled from a 5-4 loss at St. Louis last December.

“It’s a pretty good feeling to win here especially after last year I played half a game and gave up four goals,” Vasilevskiy said. “It wasn’t my best game. But as I say, the guys played pretty well and we all deserved the shutout.”

Jake Allen made 22 saves for St. Louis, which had won four in a row. The Blues (21-9-2) were shut out for the third time at home this season.

“They’re definitely the best team in the West,” Vasilevskiy said. “It was a tough challenge for us but the guys played pretty well in front of me. Overall, I thought we played well. I played my game, too.”

Point put Tampa Bay in front when he lifted in a rebound of his own shot at 19:15 of the first period. From the side of the net, Johnson fed Point in the slot. His shot hit the crossbar and caromed to the right. Point alertly followed the puck and extended his point streak to five games, setting a career high.

Vasilevskiy had several nice saves, turning away Vladimir Tarasenko on a 2-on-1 breakaway in the second period. Vasilevskiy leads the league in wins with 20, and Allen is second with 17.

He is just the sixth goalie in NHL history to reach the 20-win mark in his first 25 appearances in a season.

“I didn’t think we made it hard enough on Vasilevskiy,” Allen said. “He’s been the best goalie in the league this year and it’s not even really close. We put pucks on net but it was pretty easy for him.”

Devils 5, Kings 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Taylor Hall scored twice and the Devils ended Los Angeles’ eight-game winning streak.

Capitals 5, Avalanche 2

In Washington, John Carlson scored a tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Capitals defeated Colorado for their eighth win in 10 games.

Blackhawks 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

In Chicago, Patrick Kane scored 2:24 into overtime and the Blackhawks topped Florida for their third straight win.

Oilers 7, Blue Jackets 2

In Columbus, Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 28 shots as Edmonton routed the Blue Jackets.

Sabres 3, Senators 2

In Buffalo, Evander Kane, Kyle Okposo and Benoit Pouliot scored in the second period to lead the Sabres past sinking Ottawa.

Flyers 4, Maple Leafs 2

In Philadelphia, Sean Couturier scored the tiebreaking goal with 2:55 left and the Flyers beat Toronto for their fourth straight victory.

Wild 2, Flames 1 (SO)

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Mikael Granlund scored the winning goal in a shootout and the Wild edged Calgary.

Hurricanes 3, Golden Knights 2 (SO)

In Las Vegas, Carolina goalie Cam Ward earned his 300th career win when Phillip Di Giuseppe’s goal in the fifth round of a shootout lifted the Hurricanes to a victory over Vegas.