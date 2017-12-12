SMU hires ex-California coach Sonny Dykes to fill vacancy

SMU hired former California and Louisiana Tech coach Sonny Dykes on Monday as its new coach, replacing one Texan with a reputation for directing potent offenses for another.

Dykes will replace Chad Morris, who left SMU last week to become Arkansas’ coach. SMU will hold a news conference Tuesday with university president Gerald Turner and athletic director Rick Hart to introduce Dykes.

Dykes, a Texas native whose father Spike Dykes was a longtime coach at Texas Tech, went 22-15 in three seasons at Louisiana Tech from 2010-12. He spent four years at Cal, where he had just one winning season. He was fired after the 2016 season and spent 2017 working as an offensive analyst at TCU.

SMU went 7-5 this season.