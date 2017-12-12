Eagles turn to Nick Foles after Carson Wentz tears ACL

Carson Wentz got the Eagles this far. Now, it’s up to Nick Foles to deliver Philadelphia its first Super Bowl title.

Wentz has a torn left ACL and will miss the rest of the season and playoffs, forcing the NFC East champions to turn to a familiar backup who once had one of the greatest statistical seasons in NFL history.

“The reason we got Nick Foles is for situations like this. I’m excited for Nick,” coach Doug Pederson said Monday, a day after the Eagles’ 43-35 win over the Los Angeles Rams. “I hate it for Carson Wentz. I hate it for the season that he’s been having. But at the same time, it’s been the next-man-up mentality and that’s how we approach it.”

Wentz was a favorite in the NFL MVP race during a breakout sophomore season. He threw for 3,296 yards and set a franchise single-season record with an NFL-leading 33 touchdown passes while only tossing seven interceptions.

Wentz got hurt diving into the end zone on a scramble late in the third quarter Sunday at Los Angeles.

Foles led the Eagles (11-2) to their last playoff appearance — a 2013 home loss to New Orleans. That came after he threw 27 TDs and only two picks in 10 starts after replacing an injured Michael Vick during Chip Kelly’s first season as coach.