Kevin Durant does it all for short-handed Warriors

Golden State returned from a dominant road trip that might help shape its season and showed once more how important depth is to its success.

Kevin Durant had 28 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots, leading the short-handed Warriors past the sluggish Portland Trail Blazers 111-104 on Monday night.

Golden State played without two-time MVP Stephen Curry, who is nursing a sprained right ankle and missed his third straight game. Draymond Green sat out with a sore right shoulder while starting center Zaza Pachulia was sidelined for his second game in a row because of soreness in his left shoulder.

“These nights are really powerful for a team where guys are able to get out there who aren’t usually in the lineup,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Makes them feel good, makes us feel good and just strengthens the lineup.”

Portland star Damian Lillard had a season-high 39-point performance with five 3-pointers playing back home in Oakland.

Rockets 130, Pelicans 123

In Houston, Clint Capela scored a career-high 28 points, James Harden had 26 points and 17 assists and the Rockets beat New Orleans for their 10th straight victory.

Bulls 108, Celtics 85

In Chicago, Nikola Mirotic scored 24 points, Bobby Portis added a career-high 23 and the Bulls rolled to their third straight win.

Hornets 116, Thunder 103

In Oklahoma City, Dwight Howard scored 23 points, leading Charlotte to the road win. Kemba Walker had 19 points for the Hornets, who had lost seven of eight.

Heat 107, Grizzlies 82

In Memphis, Goran Dragic had 19 points, leading the balanced Heat to the victory.

The Grizzlies lost for the 15th time in 16 games. Marc Gasol scored 19 points in the defeat.

Clippers 96, Raptors 91

Montrezl Harrell scored 17 points and Los Angeles rallied over the final 3:21 to beat Toronto, snapping the Raptors’ six-game winning streak.