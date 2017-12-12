Jakob Silfverberg lifts Ducks past Hurricanes

In the very first period after the Anaheim Ducks finally got captain Ryan Getzlaf and Jakob Silfverberg back from long-term injuries, Corey Perry hobbled off the ice with a lower-body injury that sent him to a hospital.

“It just seems like it’s a regular day for us,” Getzlaf said with a shake of his head.

The Ducks have been besieged by injuries all season long, yet they’re still scratching out enough points to remain in the race.

Logan Shaw had a goal and an assist, and Silfverberg returned from a five-game absence to score the tiebreaking goal late in the second period of Anaheim’s 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks, who won for just the third time in 11 games.

Justin Williams scored and Scott Darling stopped 20 shots for the Hurricanes.

Jets 5, Canucks 1

In Winnipeg, Mathieu Perreault scored two goals and added an assist to help the hosts halt a three-game losing streak.

Islanders 3, Capitals 1

In New York, Jaroslav Halak made 31 saves after getting a vote of confidence from his coach, and the Islanders beat Washington to snap a five-game winless streak.

Avalanche 2, Penguins 1

In Pittsburgh, Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots and Mark Barberio scored in the third period, helping Colorado top the hosts.

Stars 2, Rangers 1 (SO)

In New York, Jason Spezza scored in the shootout, and Dallas snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating the hosts.

Panthers 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)

In Detroit, Mike Matheson scored his first goal of the season, and Florida beat the hosts to win in overtime for the first time this season.