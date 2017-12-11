Seibu submits application for Kazuhisa Makita to use posting system

The Seibu Lions have submitted the relevant paperwork that will allow submarine right-hander Kazuhisa Makita to move to the major leagues via the posting system, the Pacific League club announced Monday.

After Major League Baseball accepts the application via Nippon Professional Baseball and notifies all 30 teams of the posting, any club willing to pay the posting fee to Seibu will have 30 days to negotiate a deal with Makita.

The 33-year-old Makita, who played for Japan in the World Baseball Classic in March, will be the second Japanese player to use the posting system this offseason, after Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters slugging ace Shohei Ohtani’s posting earlier this month.

Makita was a second-round draft pick for Seibu in the 2011 season, when he earned the PL Rookie of the Year award. His pitching versatility has allowed the Lions to use him as a starter, reliever and closer in his seven-year career.

This past season, he went 3-3 with a 2.30 ERA in 58 games.

This off season, Japanese teams can demand a transfer fee of up to $20 million for any player made available to the majors via the posting system.

The new system for 2018 pays an NPB team posting a player a percentage-based fee of a player’s guaranteed contract: 20 percent of the first $25 million, 17.5 percent of the second $25 million and 15 percent of the rest.

In addition, the NPB team will receive 15 percent of the amount of incentives earned, and options and bonuses paid.