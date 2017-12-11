Victor Oladipo leads Pacers to victory over Nuggets

Victor Oladipo is enjoying his return to Indiana.

Oladipo, who starred in college at Indiana University, had a career-high 47 points and added seven rebounds and six assists to lead the Pacers to a 126-116 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Pacers trailed 114-106 with 2:54 remaining in the fourth before scoring eight straight points, capped by Thad Young’s putback with 5 seconds left to tie it. Then, Indiana got the first nine points in overtime to secure its fourth straight win — all at home — while outscoring the Nuggets 12-2 in the extra period.

“These fans are incredible. It’s like I never left,” Oladipo said. “In college it was the same way. It’s pretty awesome to play in front of them.”

On a night where most will remember all the baskets Oladipo made, the most crucial of his plays came with his drive to the basket with 7 seconds left that pulled defenders away from the rim and allowed Young to tip in his miss.

“(Victor) drove to the basket, got guys to bite and commit and I was just in position to get the rebound,” Young said. “We started to pressure up (in overtime) and started to get back to Pacers basketball.”

Myles Turner finished with 24 points and eight rebounds, and Lance Stephenson had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pacers.

Celtics 91, Pistons 81

In Detroit, Al Horford had 18 points, Kyrie Irving added 16 and Boston beat the Pistons.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics bounced back from a defeat Friday night at San Antonio and have only loss consecutive games once this season.

Detroit, meanwhile, has lost six straight for the first time since late in the 2014-15 season.

Boston shut down the Pistons after giving up a season-high 118 points to them in a loss at home last month. The Celtics held Detroit to a season low in points and forced it to miss two-thirds of its shots.

Raptors 102, Kings 87

In Sacramento, DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Toronto beat the Kings for its sixth straight victory.

Kyle Lowry added 15 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, Serge Ibaka scored 20 points, and C.J. Miles had 11 for the Raptors. They won for the first time in Sacramento since 2014.

Zach Randolph had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

Timberwolves 97, Mavericks 92

In Minneapolis, Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points, Jimmy Butler scored 10 of his 22 in the fourth quarter and the Timberwolves beat Dallas.

Towns added 12 rebounds, including four on the offensive end, for his NBA-leading 21st double-double of the season. Minnesota committed 18 turnovers but hit four free throws at the end to pull away in a game in which no team led by more than six points.

Pelicans 131, 76ers 124

In New Orleans, Jrue Holiday scored 19 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter and the Pelicans overcame an eight-point deficit in the final period to beat Philadelphia.

Anthony Davis added 29 points and DeMarcus Cousins 23 for New Orleans, which looked out-of-sorts in the third quarter and in danger of dropping a second straight at home before Holiday took over.

Rajon Rondo, who sat out the Pelicans’ surprising collapse against Sacramento on Friday night, returned with 13 points and 18 assists.

Knicks 111, Hawks 107

In New York, Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points, Doug McDermott added 23 and the Knicks beat Atlanta.

One night after losing to the NBA-worst Chicago Bulls on the road, New York managed to hold off a fourth-quarter rally by the Hawks, who have the second-worst record in the league.

Dennis Schroder had 21 points and Ilyasova added 20 for Atlanta.