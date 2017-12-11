Bills brave blizzard to beat Colts

The snow sure suits Shady.

LeSean McCoy scored on a 21-yard run with 1:33 left in overtime to secure the Buffalo Bills’ 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in a wintry, white-out setting best suited for snow shoes and sled dogs.

Mush!

He finished with 156 yards rushing, a career-best in his two-plus seasons in Buffalo. And it came nearly four years to the day the former Philadelphia running back set the Eagles franchise record with 217 yards rushing, also in a snowstorm.

“Is that right?” McCoy said when reminded of his feat.

“This is probably the best snow game I have ever played in,” he said. “Now, I’m no expert at it. I just run how I feel. And that’s what I did today.”

McCoy’s touchdown led to the Bills’ sideline erupting in celebration. Some players ran on the field to make snow angels . Others playfully engaged in snowball fights.

And then there was McCoy, who was mobbed by numerous teammates in the corner of the stands, where fans tossed up handfuls of snow as if it was confetti.

McCoy’s touchdown capped Buffalo’s second possession of overtime, and after receiver Deonte Thompson reached to his right to make a 35-yard catch while being interfered with by Kenny Moore.

Three plays later, facing third-and-2, McCoy burst through the middle, made a cut to his left and ran untouched into the end zone.

“Buffalo weather, right?” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I’ve been part of some wind and some rain games. I think we had all but sun today.”

There was even a dose of “thunder snow,” a meteorological event that occasionally accompanies lake-effect enhanced snowstorm. Thunder rumbled and lightning flashed early in the third quarter, but the game was not stopped.

As much as 61 cm of snow was in the forecast when the storm hit about 90 minutes before kickoff. Within an hour, the flakes fell so fast that fans sitting in New Era Field’s east-end stands were unable to make out the large video scoreboard directly across from them.

Punted balls stuck in the snow. Colts receiver Chester Rogers disappeared into a snowbank in the end zone after being unable to stop on a deep pass from Jacoby Brissett. Rogers made the catch, but couldn’t keep both feet inbounds.

A parade of stadium workers regularly made their way on the field with snow blowers on their backs to uncover the yard lines.

So much snow accumulated on the roof of the first-level suites that fans began building snowmen.

Mother Nature played havoc with any semblance of a game plan, leaving both teams to lean heavily on their running attacks.

Jaguars 30, Seahawks 24

In Jacksonville, Florida, Blake Bortles threw two perfect passes for touchdowns and Jaydon Mickens set up another score with a 72-yard punt return.

The Jaguars (9-4) intercepted three passes by Russell Wilson, including two on deep balls, and won for the sixth time in their last seven games. This victory, coupled with Tennessee’s loss at Arizona, moved Jacksonville atop the AFC South.

It’s the first time since 2010 that the Jaguars have had the outright division lead this late in a season.

The loss didn’t sit well with the Seahawks (8-5), who had two players ejected in the final minute. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch during a melee that included defensive tackle Michael Bennett and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

More pushing and shoving occurred after the next play, and defensive end Quinton Jefferson was tossed. Jefferson tried to climb into the stands after getting hit with what looked like a plastic bottle. Seattle coach Pete Carroll also got flagged for coming onto the field. Carroll walked into Seattle’s huddle, possibly to calm his players down.

Cardinals 12, Titans 7

In Glendale, Arizona, Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Cardinals shut down Tennessee’s offense nearly all day.

Dawson connected from 47, 23, 32 and 35 yards and missed from 40 for Arizona (6-7), whose victory came two weeks after it beat then-AFC South leader Jacksonville on the same field.

Chargers 30, Redskins 13

In Carson, California, Philip Rivers passed for 319 yards and two touchdowns, and the Chargers continued their ferocious playoff push with their fourth straight victory.

Tyrell Williams caught a 75-yard touchdown pass and Hunter Henry had another scoring grab for Los Angeles (7-6), which has won seven of nine after an 0-4 start to its relocation season.

Packers 27, Browns 21 (OT)

In Cleveland, Brett Hundley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime as Green Bay rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Browns fell to 0-13.

Chiefs 26, Raiders 15

In Kansas City, Kareem Hunt ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and the Chiefs shut down Derek Carr and his offense to snap a four-game losing streak.

Suddenly stingy Kansas City (7-6) also made a big statement in the crowded AFC West race. The Chiefs are tied atop the division with the Chargers; the Raiders are 6-7.

Panthers 31, Vikings 24

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Jonathan Stewart ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns, and the Panthers snapped Minnesota’s eight-game winning streak.

Cam Newton threw for a touchdown and ran for 75 yards as Carolina (9-4) racked up 216 yards on the ground against the league’s No. 2 ranked defense to pull even with the Saints atop the NFC South standings.

Cowboys 30, Giants 10

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes and desperate Dallas spoiled Steve Spagnuolo’s debut as interim coach, as well as the return of quarterback Eli Manning to New York’s starting lineup.

Prescott threw a go-ahead 20-yard score to tight end Jason Witten with 7:38 to play. Rod Smith scored on an 81-yard pass play with 4:08 left and added a 15-yard scoring run a little more than a minute later after an interception by Sean Lee.

Broncos 23, Jets 0

In Denver, the Broncos snapped their longest losing streak since joining the NFL in 1970 thanks to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas’ big game and a return of their stingy defense.

Trevor Siemian threw for 200 yards and his favorite target was Thomas, who caught eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown as Denver (4-9) avoided tying the franchise futility record of nine consecutive losses set way back in 1967.

Lions 24, Buccaneers 21

In Tampa, Matthew Stafford passed for 381 yards with an injured throwing hand and set up Matt Prater for a 46-yard field goal in the closing seconds.

Stafford made his 109th consecutive start despite being limited in practice after his right hand was stepped on during the previous week at Baltimore. He completed 36 of 44 attempts against the Bucs (4-9), and the Lions (7-6) overcame two interceptions and a fumble to stop a two-game losing streak.

49ers 26, Texans 16

In Houston, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-high 334 yards and a touchdown to help San Francisco to its second straight win.

Garoppolo again showed he could be the answer for the 49ers (3-10) at quarterback, going 20 of 33 in his second start for the team. Acquired before the trade deadline from New England, Garoppolo threw for 293 yards in his debut last week to help San Francisco to a 15-14 win at Chicago.

Bears 33, Bengals 7

In Cincinnati, rookie Mitchell Trubisky threw for a touchdown and ran for another in his best showing yet, and Chicago ended a five-game losing streak with its most lopsided victory in five years.

Jordan Howard ran for 147 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Bears (4-9) dominated a matchup of the NFL’s worst offenses. Their rookie quarterback took full advantage of an injury-depleted defense, completing a season-high 25 passes out of 32 attempts for 271 yards. He also ran 4 yards for a score.