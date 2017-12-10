Maple Leafs bury Pens early

A strong start helped the Toronto Maple Leafs knock off the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Tyler Bozak scored two goals, and the Maple Leafs scored three times in the first period in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

“Whenever you can get that kind of a lead in this league, it’s nice, and obviously against a team like (Pittsburgh), that can score a lot of goals, it’s nice to have a little cushion,” Bozak said. “(Pittsburgh) has a great team over there, so it’s nice to come in here and get a win on the road.”

Conner Brown and James van Riemsdyk scored in the first 1:42 of the game, and Bozak also scored in the first period. Mitch Marner had three assists for the Maple Leafs, who’ve won five of their last seven.

Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots for his 50th win with the Maple Leafs. Andersen has won 11 of his last 15 starts.

Evgeni Malkin scored his ninth goal on the power play and Riley Sheahan tallied his third for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby scored his 13th with 2:48 to play, but the Penguins couldn’t manage the equalizer. Crosby has at least one point in 10 of the last 12 games. Pittsburgh had won five of six before Saturday.

Tristan Jarry made 13 saves, but allowed three first-period goals before he was pulled for Casey DeSmith. DeSmith, making his second career appearance, stopped eight shots.

“We just weren’t good enough, and it was the difference in the outcome,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “When you play good teams, you can’t spot them a three-goal lead. I’m not sure I understand why, but that’s something as a group we have to solve if we want to become the team we want to be.”

Lightning 4, Jets 3 (OT)

In Tampa, Florida, Brayden Point scored 36 seconds into overtime and the Lightning completed a perfect four-game homestand.

Kings 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

In Los Angeles, Tanner Pearson scored on his own rebound 4:40 into overtime and the Kings edged Carolina for their eighth consecutive victory, the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Rangers 5, Devils 2

In New York, Mats Zuccarello scored twice, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 26 shots and the Rangers won for the 10th time in their last 11 at home.

Golden Knights 5, Stars 3

In Dallas, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Brayden McNabb scored in a span of 3:37 during the second period, and Vegas held off the Stars for its fourth straight victory.

Bruins 3, Islanders 1

In Boston, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk scored, Tuukka Rask stopped 30 shots and the Bruins beat New York.

Blues 6, Red Wings 1

In Detroit, Jaden Schwartz knocked home his own rebound and St. Louis scored four times on only five shots.

Avalanche 7, Panthers 3

In Sunrise, Florida, Nathan MacKinnon and Alexander Kerfoot scored 41 seconds apart in the second period and Colorado topped the Panthers to snap a four-game skid.

Blue Jackets 1, Coyotes 0

In Columbus, Josh Anderson scored 30 seconds into the game and Sergei Bobrovsky did the rest, earning his 23rd career shutout.

Oilers 6, Canadiens 2

In Montreal, Jujhar Khaira had his first career two-goal game to lead Edmonton to its fourth win in six games.

Sharks 5, Senators 0

In San Jose, Logan Couture had a goal and two assists to eclipse 400 career points and Aaron Dell made 25 saves.

Flames 4, Canucks 2

In Calgary, Sam Bennett scored the go-ahead goal with 1:10 left and the Flames rallied to beat Vancouver.