Harden leads Rockets to ninth straight victory

The NBA’s hottest team has found a home on the road.

Houston won its ninth consecutive game after James Harden scored 48 points and the Rockets rallied from a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-117 on Saturday night.

The Rockets, who trailed for most of the game, won their eighth consecutive road game, running their season road record to 12-1. It is Houston’s best road start since the 1996-97 season.

Harden hit 16 of 29 shots and grabbed eight rebounds, while Chris Paul scored 24 points and Trevor Ariza had 13 for Houston. The Rockets’ 20-4 record is the best by percentage in the NBA this season.

“We’re riding high right now. That’s great. We know we’ll have some bumps. We have a lot of things to figure out, but we just keep getting better and grinding it out,” Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said.

Houston took a good punch from Portland, which was trying to end a three-game home court losing streak. Damian Lillard tied a franchise record with nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, while C.J. McCollum had 28 for the Blazers (13-12).

“It was disappointing to lose. We had a lot of good efforts from a lot of different players. It was good to be in a game at the end against a really good team,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said.

Houston hasn’t had a close game in a while, particularly with Paul returning to action from an early season knee injury. That changed Saturday as Portland built a 98-84 lead after three quarters, though Lillard started the fourth quarter with an ice bag on his right foot after limping to the bench.

Houston went to a small lineup, and punished Portland’s defense with 1-on-1 offense. The Rockets hit 15 of 18 shots, and Harden and Paul combined to score 25 of the team’s 40 fourth-quarter points.

“Me and James were talking about how cool it was. I went a few times and then he got to go a few times. It was fun that we got to play off of each other like that,” Paul said.

Cavaliers 105, 76ers 98

In Cleveland, LeBron James had his 58th career triple-double and the Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Philadelphia.

Thunder 102, Grizzlues 101 (OT)

In Memphis, Russell Westbrook overcame a poor shooting night, recording a triple-double, including two clinching free throws with 5.2 seconds left in overtime.

Heat 101, Nets 89

In Mexico City, Goran Dragic and Tyler Johnson each scored 20 points and Miami beat Brooklyn in the Heat’s first game in Mexico in franchise history.

Lakers 110, Hornets 99

In Charlotte, Jordan Clarkson scored 14 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and Los Angeles beat the fatigued and short-handed Hornets.

Spurs 104, Suns 101

In Phoenix, Bryn Forbes sank a 3-pointer with 21.5 seconds to play and severely depleted San Antonio held off a fourth-quarter Suns rally.

Clippers 113, Wizards 112

In Los Angeles, Lou Williams hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, lifting the Clippers to a win over Washington.

Bulls 104, Knicks 102

In Chicago, Kris Dunn made two free throws with 2.9 seconds left to send the Bulls past New York.

Bucks 117, Jazz 100

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Bucks beat Utah for their third consecutive victory.

Hawks 117, Magic 110

In Atlanta, Ersan Ilyasova scored 26 points on 9-for-9 shooting and the Hawks overcame Nikola Vucevic’s triple-double to beat Orlando.