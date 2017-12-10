Kenzo Shirai grabs vault title for second gold medal of meet

Kenzo Shirai won the men’s vault at the Toyota International Gymnastics Competition on Sunday, adding to the floor title he won the previous day.

Shirai, who won both the floor and vault gold medals at the world championships in Montreal in October, scored 14.750 points at Sky Hall Toyota in Aichi Prefecture.

He has now won both apparatus at the Toyota event three years in succession.

Keisuke Asato (13.812) had a bad landing and was second in the vault, followed by Canada’s Jeremy Bartholomeusz (13.625) in third.

Hidetaka Miyachi won the horizontal bar with 14.200, ahead of Shirai (14.125) and Germany’s Philipp Herder (11.900).

Wataru Tanigawa (14.750) beat Shirai (14.000) and Canada’s Evan Cruz (13.175) to win the parallel bars.

Mai Murakami won the women’s floor for the second year in a row with 14.333 ahead of Aiko Sugihara (13.266) and Germany’s Sarah Voss (13.033).

Sanne Wevers of the Netherlands took the balance beam with 14.100. France’s Melanie de Jesus dos Santos (13.700) was second and Asuka Teramoto (13.600) was third.